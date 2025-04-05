Hockey India Championships: Thrilling Victories Mark Day Two

On the second day of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025, several teams displayed impressive form, earning their second consecutive victories. Hockey Rajasthan narrowly defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 5-4 in a thrilling Division 'C' match. Vishal Kumar was instrumental for Rajasthan, scoring twice while teammates contributed to the team's success.

Meanwhile, Hockey Arunachal delivered a commanding performance, crushing Tripura Hockey 20-0 in Division 'C'. Star performer Abhinav Singh led the scoring with six goals, supported by Brijesh Yadav's four goals and hat tricks from Jay Prakash Patel and Sahabaz Khan, ensuring a second win for Arunachal in the tournament.

In other matches, Chhattisgarh Hockey overpowered the Hockey Association of Bihar 15-0, while Hockey Himachal defeated Hockey Gujarat 17-1. Hockey Chandigarh edged out Telangana Hockey 2-1 in a tight Division 'B' contest. Lastly, Goans Hockey triumphed over Hockey Andhra Pradesh 5-1, rounding off an exciting day of hockey.

