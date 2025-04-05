Left Menu

Hockey India Championships: Thrilling Victories Mark Day Two

Day two of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 saw dominant performances from Hockey Raj., Hockey Arunachal, and others, clinching second consecutive wins in their respective matches. Notable players like Vishal Kumar and Abhinav Singh were among the standout performers, securing crucial victories for their teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:12 IST
Hockey India Championships: Thrilling Victories Mark Day Two
A visual from one of the matches. (Photo- Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the second day of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025, several teams displayed impressive form, earning their second consecutive victories. Hockey Rajasthan narrowly defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 5-4 in a thrilling Division 'C' match. Vishal Kumar was instrumental for Rajasthan, scoring twice while teammates contributed to the team's success.

Meanwhile, Hockey Arunachal delivered a commanding performance, crushing Tripura Hockey 20-0 in Division 'C'. Star performer Abhinav Singh led the scoring with six goals, supported by Brijesh Yadav's four goals and hat tricks from Jay Prakash Patel and Sahabaz Khan, ensuring a second win for Arunachal in the tournament.

In other matches, Chhattisgarh Hockey overpowered the Hockey Association of Bihar 15-0, while Hockey Himachal defeated Hockey Gujarat 17-1. Hockey Chandigarh edged out Telangana Hockey 2-1 in a tight Division 'B' contest. Lastly, Goans Hockey triumphed over Hockey Andhra Pradesh 5-1, rounding off an exciting day of hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025