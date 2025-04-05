Valencia's Dramatic Triumph Stuns Real Madrid

In a dramatic twist at Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid faced a stunning 2-1 defeat against Valencia, with star player Vinícius Júnior missing a critical penalty. The match concluded with Hugo Duro's injury-time goal, marking Valencia's first away victory of the season and complicating Madrid's title defense.

The match saw goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili save an early spot-kick from Vinícius, followed by Mouctar Diakhaby's opening goal for Valencia in the 17th minute. Despite Vinícius' redemption with an equalizer in the 50th minute, Duro's late strike secured an unexpected victory for the visitors.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti praised his team's effort despite the loss, affirming their resolve to continue fighting for the title. Valencia's win highlighted their resurgence under coach Carlos Corberán, who lifted the team from the relegation zone to safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)