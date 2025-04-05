PSG's Game-Changing Season: Teamwork Over Stars

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has achieved an impressive milestone by winning its 13th Ligue 1 title, with the triumph coming earlier than ever under the leadership of coach Luis Enrique.

His success was built on reshaping the team's dynamics following Kylian Mbappé's departure, focusing on teamwork and the development of young stars like Bradley Barcola and Désiré Doué.

Under Enrique's management, PSG moved away from over-reliance on big names. Strategic signings like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and a strong emphasis on commitment and discipline have revitalized the squad and brought them renewed success.

