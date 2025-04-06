Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah: The Return of the Fast Bowling Lion

Jasprit Bumrah, the ace fast bowler, rejoined the Mumbai Indians for their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His fitness clearance for bowling in the tournament is yet to be confirmed. Bumrah had been out of action since January due to a back injury sustained during a Test match against Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 11:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jasprit Bumrah, the celebrated fast bowler, rejoined the Mumbai Indians squad on Sunday, providing a significant boost ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The confirmation of his fitness clearance for the tournament is still awaited.

Mumbai Indians shared the news on social media with enthusiasm, declaring, "Once a cub now a lion, the lion is back to be the king of the jungle again." Bumrah's absence since January, following a back injury during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney, saw him missing crucial fixtures including the home series against England and the Champions Trophy.

With his return, Mumbai Indians fans are hopeful for an improved performance, contingent on Bumrah's readiness to spearhead the bowling attack once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

