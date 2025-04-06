Pedal Power: India Rides Towards Fitness and a Greener Future

The nationwide cycling drive, 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle', spearheaded by Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, has seen tremendous participation with over 10,000 riders taking part across more than 500 locations. In Rajkot, the ride was organized in collaboration with local clubs and the police, covering a 21-kilometer distance.

In Hisar, Haryana's Chief Minister joined the event alongside athletes, emphasizing cycling's dual benefits for fitness and pollution reduction. In Delhi, the event featured Asian Track Cycling Championship medalists and included additional wellness activities, drawing over 500 participants in a vibrant display of fitness enthusiasm.

Prominent personalities such as Kevin Sireau and Ronaldo Singh endorsed cycling as a means to combat obesity and stress. The initiative is now a national movement, with numerous events held simultaneously in collaboration with local police and state agencies, heralding a cultural shift towards sustainable and healthy living.

