Parachutist's Mishap Causes Rugby Game Delay

A rugby game between Toulouse and Sale was delayed when a parachutist, part of a pre-match display, got stuck on the stadium roof. The incident disrupted the event for about 30 minutes, requiring firefighters to rescue the performer using a mechanised ladder.

A rugby match at the Stadium de Toulouse faced an unexpected delay on Sunday due to a parachutist mishap. The aerial performer, intended to augment the pre-match display, ended up tangled on the stadium's roof, causing a commotion.

Social media footage captured the moment when the performer inadvertently turned the spectacle into an emergency as his parachute became ensnared. Fans watched in surprise and were swiftly relocated to safety as emergency services and stadium staff mobilized to address the situation.

Firefighters employed a mechanised ladder to rescue the parachutist, who was originally meant to deliver the game ball. Fortunately, the situation was resolved without injury, and the match proceeded after a delay of approximately 30 minutes.

