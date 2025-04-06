Rising Stars Shine at Joburg Ladies Open

In an impressive display of skill, India's Diksha Dagar delivered a remarkable final round at the Joburg Ladies Open, scoring a 5-under 68. This performance elevated her into the Top-10, marking her third top-11 finish this season.

Meanwhile, England's Mimi Rhodes celebrated triumphantly, capturing her second Ladies European Tour title. Leading by three strokes entering the final round, Rhodes maintained her composure to finish at 14-under, narrowly edging out Australia's Lauren Walsh, who ended at 13-under.

Despite heavy rain impacting the course, Rhodes showcased resilience and set a promising tone for the future. South African Casandra Alexander narrowly missed victory, concluding at 13-under in front of her home crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)