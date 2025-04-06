Gujarat Titans Excel in Recent Cricket Clash
In a recent cricket match, Gujarat Titans showcased a strong performance with Shubman Gill's unbeaten 61 leading to their total of 153 for 3 in 16.4 overs. Mohammed Shami's bowling contributed significantly, taking 2 wickets. Despite some fall in wickets, the Titans held their ground effectively.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-04-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 23:11 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dynamic display of cricketing prowess, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious as they achieved a formidable score of 153 for 3 in 16.4 overs, with Shubman Gill showcasing resilience by remaining unbeaten at 61.
Mohammed Shami's exemplary bowling, taking two crucial wickets, proved instrumental in curtailing the opposition's momentum. Despite early setbacks with wickets falling at 15 and 16, the team maintained composure.
Washington Sundar and Sherfane Rutherford made significant contributions with scores of 49 and 35 not out, respectively, fortifying the team's position in this thrilling encounter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
