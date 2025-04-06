Victory for Free Speech: Brann's Legal Win Against UEFA

Norwegian soccer club Brann scored a significant legal victory, standing firm on the principle of freedom of expression. The club successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to overturn a 5,000 euro fine imposed by UEFA for fans chanting "UEFA Mafia" during a Women's Champions League game against Austria's St. Polten.

In a pivotal judgment, CAS acknowledged that the chant carried satirical intent, dismissing UEFA's disciplinary charge that labeled it as offensive and provocative. Brann's chairman, Aslak Sverdrup, hailed the decision as a crucial verdict in an era where freedom of speech faces mounting challenges.

Despite UEFA's routine disciplinary actions against clubs for similar chants, the court's decision in favor of Brann hinged on the case's unique circumstances and limited evidence. UEFA, however, maintains that expressions used in an inappropriate context remain unacceptable and asserts its commitment to ensuring public safety and proper conduct at football matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)