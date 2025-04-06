Left Menu

Victory for Free Speech: Brann's Legal Win Against UEFA

Norwegian soccer club Brann won a legal battle at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, overturning a UEFA fine for fans chanting 'UEFA Mafia' during a match. The court ruled the chant had satirical intent and was not offensive. UEFA vows to continue zero tolerance for inappropriate behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 06-04-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 23:15 IST
Victory for Free Speech: Brann's Legal Win Against UEFA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Norwegian soccer club Brann scored a significant legal victory, standing firm on the principle of freedom of expression. The club successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to overturn a 5,000 euro fine imposed by UEFA for fans chanting "UEFA Mafia" during a Women's Champions League game against Austria's St. Polten.

In a pivotal judgment, CAS acknowledged that the chant carried satirical intent, dismissing UEFA's disciplinary charge that labeled it as offensive and provocative. Brann's chairman, Aslak Sverdrup, hailed the decision as a crucial verdict in an era where freedom of speech faces mounting challenges.

Despite UEFA's routine disciplinary actions against clubs for similar chants, the court's decision in favor of Brann hinged on the case's unique circumstances and limited evidence. UEFA, however, maintains that expressions used in an inappropriate context remain unacceptable and asserts its commitment to ensuring public safety and proper conduct at football matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025