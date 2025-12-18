Morocco's Path to Becoming a Soccer Powerhouse: Staging the Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco is stepping into the spotlight by hosting the Africa Cup of Nations, marking a significant move in its journey to becoming a global soccer powerhouse. Serving as a rehearsal for its role as a co-host for the 2030 World Cup, Morocco is unveiling nine new or renovated stadiums in six cities.

Despite the lavish investments in athletic infrastructure, tensions are brewing domestically as citizens point out disparities in development. Protests erupted earlier this year, with demonstrators criticizing the government's allocation of resources toward stadiums instead of addressing fundamental social needs like health and education.

Regionally, Morocco is solidifying its position as a power player by expanding economic ties in West and Central Africa and normalizing relations with Israel. However, its migration policies and the Western Sahara dispute continue to stir controversy, both locally and abroad.

