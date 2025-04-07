Left Menu

Ovechkin Breaks Gretzky's Unbeatable NHL Goal Record

Alex Ovechkin scored his 895th NHL goal, surpassing Wayne Gretzky's record. The milestone, achieved during a game against the New York Islanders, was celebrated with applause and joy among fans and players. This significant achievement secures Ovechkin's place in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

In a historic NHL moment, Washington Capitals' forward Alex Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky's hitherto unbreakable goal-scoring record. Scoring his 895th career goal, Ovechkin made history during the Capitals' game against the New York Islanders.

The pivotal goal in the second period saw the 39-year-old Russian firing from distance, evoking celebrations across the UBS Arena. Teammates swarmed the ice in triumph as hockey legend Gretzky, watching from the stands, joined the standing ovation, acknowledging Ovechkin's extraordinary talent.

The record-breaking feat further cements Ovechkin's forthcoming induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, marking a high point in his illustrious career. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman lauded Ovechkin's dynamic skills and charisma, calling him "an unstoppable force" in the world of hockey.

