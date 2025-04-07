In a historic feat, Alex Ovechkin shattered the once-untouchable NHL scoring record by notching his 895th career goal on Sunday. Raised amidst personal tragedy, Ovechkin's triumph in hockey cements his status among the sport's greatest.

The Russian star scored from the left face-off circle during the Washington Capitals' 4-1 loss to the Islanders, in front of fans who flocked to UBS Arena to witness history. With a nod to his supporters worldwide, Ovechkin acknowledged the shared significance of the moment: "It's history."

Though his public support for Vladimir Putin led to some controversies, Ovechkin's influence extends beyond the rink. Described by Capitals' owner Ted Leonsis as a transformative figure, Ovechkin's illustrious career continues to inspire numerous young players, ensuring his legacy in the world of hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)