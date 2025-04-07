Vettori Stands By Strategy Despite Sunrisers' Struggles

Daniel Vettori, head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, continues to support his aggressive batters despite a series of underwhelming performances, most recently against Gujarat Titans. Acknowledging the need for adjustment, Vettori emphasizes respecting pitch conditions and recognizing the strategic efforts by opposition bowlers targeting Hyderabad's top lineup.

The Sunrisers succumbed to their fourth consecutive defeat in the IPL season, securing 152/8 in 20 overs while the Titans reached their target in just 16.4 overs, winning by seven wickets. Vettori stresses that while the team's dynamic style can succeed, assessing playing conditions more accurately is essential.

Despite a strong start this season with a score of 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals, the Sunrisers have faltered, failing to consistently deliver comprehensive performances. Vettori, however, is not in panic mode, understanding the importance of bouncing back and focusing on enhancing all aspects of play to rebuild team momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)