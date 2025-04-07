Mohammed Siraj: From Doubt to Dominance in IPL 2025

In the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, former cricketer-turned-commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu has heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj, the pace spearhead for Gujarat Titans. Siraj has been instrumental in quelling Sunrisers Hyderabad's formidable batting lineup with his impressive swing bowling.

Having faced a tumultuous phase after being dropped from India's Champions Trophy squad due to ineffective performances in crucial overs, Siraj has emerged with renewed vigor. His quest to reclaim his position in the national team saw him excelling in IPL, rattling opponents' top orders with his tenacity and skill.

Beginning the season with a shaky performance against Punjab Kings, where he gave away 54 runs, Siraj transformed rapidly. His remarkable comeback included dismantling Mumbai Indians' openers and playing a decisive role in his home city of Bengaluru. His extraordinary showing against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with figures of 4/17, not only earned him the Player of the Match but also solidified his reputation as an exceptional bowler.

(With inputs from agencies.)