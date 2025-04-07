Left Menu

Jack Doohan: From Spinout to Triumph at Japanese GP

Jack Doohan's experience at the Japanese Grand Prix was tumultuous but progressive. The race began with a crash, but he finished 15th, showcasing resilience and skill. Despite challenges, he's eager for the upcoming Bahrain race, seeking redemption and success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:45 IST
Jack Doohan faced a challenging start at the Japanese Grand Prix after crashing his Alpine vehicle during practice. Despite the setback, Doohan displayed resilience by securing a 15th-place finish.

Starting from 19th, the Australian driver, son of former motorcycling champion Mick Doohan, impressed his team's principal and gained valuable experience throughout the race. His performance on a track notorious for limited overtaking opportunities highlighted his determination.

Controversy swirled around whether his crash was a driver error or a team decision, while speculation about his injuries circulated in the media. Despite the scrutiny, Doohan remains focused on the upcoming Bahrain Grand Prix, optimistic about Alpine's strong pre-season testing performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

