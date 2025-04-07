Rudrankksh Patil Secures Gold in Thrilling ISSF World Cup Finale

Former world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil clinched his second individual gold at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup, scoring 252.9 in the men's 10m air rifle final in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Indian shooter led the competition from start to finish, overcoming Hungarian Istvan Peni, who had previously secured a men's 3-position gold.

The host nation's Marcelo Julian Gutierezz delighted local fans by securing the bronze medal, exiting the final with a score of 230.1. India has now matched China in the medal tally with two golds, a silver, and a bronze each, with eight finals remaining. The USA also has two golds, trailing in third place, while Hungary adds one gold to their count.

During qualifications, Indians dominated with Arjun Babuta scoring a standout 634.5 and Rudrankksh following closely with 633.7. Meanwhile, Hriday Hazarika concluded the qualifiers in 22nd place. Besides Peni and Gutierezz, athletes like Ilia Marsov and Wang Honghao also reached the final eight. Patil's exceptional start with a 10.7 paved the way, only faltering once until gold was secured.

(With inputs from agencies.)