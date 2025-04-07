Left Menu

Patil Strikes Gold Again: India's Rising Shooting Star Shines in Buenos Aires

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil clinched his second ISSF World Cup gold with a stellar 252.9 score in the men's 10m air rifle final in Buenos Aires. Patil's victory places India at the top of the medal tally alongside China, with eight finals still to come.

Istvan Peni, Rudrankksh Patil (Centre), Marcelo Gutierezz after 10m air rifle final in Argentina (Image :NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, a former world champion, showcased his exceptional prowess by securing his second individual gold at the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires. Patil's remarkable score of 252.9 in the men's 10m air rifle final demonstrated a commanding performance, placing him at the forefront of the competition on day four.

The young Indian shooter had stiff competition from Hungary's Istvan Peni, who was fresh off a men's 3P gold win. Despite the pressure, Patil's tenacity and precision with critical shots ensured his victory. Meanwhile, local favorite Marcelo Julian Gutierezz earned a bronze, thrilling the home crowd with his strong performance until the 22nd shot.

This win has propelled India to jointly lead the medal standings with China, both accumulating two golds, a silver, and a bronze each. The competition is far from over, with eight more finals remaining, leaving room for countries like the USA and Hungary to further their medal haul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

