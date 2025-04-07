Shubman Gill's Masterclass: Leading Gujarat Titans to Victory

Former cricket stars Mark Boucher and Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Gujarat Titans' captain, Shubman Gill, following his stellar performance that led his team to a commanding seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, the duo highlighted Gill's composed approach as a crucial factor in the victory.

Gujarat Titans further solidified their playoff ambitions with a hat-trick of wins in the current season by outclassing Sunrisers at their home ground, effortlessly chasing down a modest 153-run target. Former Mumbai Indians coach Boucher lauded Gill's composure, noting, 'They're in a great position and can take immense pride in this performance, especially with such a convincing away win.'

Despite the initial pressure from Mohammed Shami and Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, Gill's unwavering focus saw him deliver an unbeaten 61 from 43 balls, maintaining a strike rate of 141.86. Commentator Aakash Chopra emphasized the overlooked value of an anchor innings in T20 cricket, highlighting Gill's adaptability and strategic batting - traits essential for navigating challenging game situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)