Charleston Open Commits to Equal Prize Money for Women

The Charleston Open women's tennis tournament announced plans to offer equal prize money to female players, matching men's ATP 500 events by 2026. This strategic move follows the extension of its title partnership with Credit One Bank through 2031 and aims to promote fairness in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:51 IST
The Charleston Open women's tennis tournament made a groundbreaking commitment to equality by announcing its plans to offer female players the same prize money as their male counterparts, starting from 2026. This landmark decision aligns with ongoing efforts within the tennis world to foster equality and recognize the dedication of women athletes.

Ben Navarro, the owner of the Charleston Open, stated, "We believe in fostering an environment where all athletes are recognized and rewarded for their talent and dedication." He emphasized that providing equal prize money is a substantial step towards creating a more inclusive future for the sport.

The tournament's move also coincides with extending its partnership with Credit One Bank through 2031. The organizers aim to lead by example in supporting fairness in sports, with the women's governing body targeting equal prize distributions in all WTA 500 events by 2033. This follows similar efforts in major tournaments, including the Grand Slams.

