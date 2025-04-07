Left Menu

Tim David's Wankhede Homecoming: RCB vs MI Showdown

As RCB faces MI at Wankhede, all eyes are on Tim David, now with RCB, who boasts an impressive record at this venue. Both teams, recovering from losses, aim for victory. Tim, a former MI player, returns to familiar turf, adding intrigue to the matchup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:14 IST
Tim David's Wankhede Homecoming: RCB vs MI Showdown
Tim David. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batter Tim David is set to attract attention in the Indian Premier League as he returns to the Wankhede Stadium, this time in RCB colors against his former team, Mumbai Indians. The much-anticipated clash marks the second IPL match at this iconic Mumbai venue.

Tim's prowess at Wankhede is well-documented, with 325 runs scored in 16 matches previously as an MI player, boasting an impressive strike rate of 188. Despite wearing RCB's red and gold, Tim returns to his former home ground where he shone with 28 sixes and 14 fours.

Both RCB and MI are eager for a comeback victory after their respective losses to LSG and GT. As they face off, RCB, bolstered by Tim and sitting third on the points table, is looking to improve its IPL history against MI, who have historically held the upper hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025