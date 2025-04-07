Tim David's Wankhede Homecoming: RCB vs MI Showdown
As RCB faces MI at Wankhede, all eyes are on Tim David, now with RCB, who boasts an impressive record at this venue. Both teams, recovering from losses, aim for victory. Tim, a former MI player, returns to familiar turf, adding intrigue to the matchup.
- Country:
- India
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batter Tim David is set to attract attention in the Indian Premier League as he returns to the Wankhede Stadium, this time in RCB colors against his former team, Mumbai Indians. The much-anticipated clash marks the second IPL match at this iconic Mumbai venue.
Tim's prowess at Wankhede is well-documented, with 325 runs scored in 16 matches previously as an MI player, boasting an impressive strike rate of 188. Despite wearing RCB's red and gold, Tim returns to his former home ground where he shone with 28 sixes and 14 fours.
Both RCB and MI are eager for a comeback victory after their respective losses to LSG and GT. As they face off, RCB, bolstered by Tim and sitting third on the points table, is looking to improve its IPL history against MI, who have historically held the upper hand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Josh Hazlewood's Stellar IPL Return with Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Chennai Super Kings Elect to Bowl First Against Mumbai Indians in Thrilling IPL Match
Mumbai Indians Struggle as Chennai Super Kings Strike in IPL Clash
Thrilling IPL Face-off: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs in an Indian Premier League match in Hyderabad.