Tim David's Wankhede Homecoming: RCB vs MI Showdown

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batter Tim David is set to attract attention in the Indian Premier League as he returns to the Wankhede Stadium, this time in RCB colors against his former team, Mumbai Indians. The much-anticipated clash marks the second IPL match at this iconic Mumbai venue.

Tim's prowess at Wankhede is well-documented, with 325 runs scored in 16 matches previously as an MI player, boasting an impressive strike rate of 188. Despite wearing RCB's red and gold, Tim returns to his former home ground where he shone with 28 sixes and 14 fours.

Both RCB and MI are eager for a comeback victory after their respective losses to LSG and GT. As they face off, RCB, bolstered by Tim and sitting third on the points table, is looking to improve its IPL history against MI, who have historically held the upper hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)