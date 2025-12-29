Kristen Beams Joins Mumbai Indians as Spin Coach Ahead of 2026 WPL

Mumbai Indians, reigning champions of the Women's Premier League, have enlisted Kristen Beams as their spin bowling coach for the 2026 season. Beams, a distinguished former leg-spinner for Australia, is set to bolster the team's bowling cabinet with her expertise, coming off a successful playing career that saw her as the third-highest wicket-taker in the 2017 ODI World Cup.

Her transition from player to coach has been notable. Beams has coached in renowned leagues such as the WBBL and The Hundred and served significant roles with the Cricket Australia and Cricket Tasmania. She expressed excitement about joining the Mumbai Indians, emphasizing the team's cohesive, family-like culture and its consistent success over the years.

Entering the new season starting January 9, Mumbai Indians are fortified by retaining key players from previous title-winning squads. Their core, including Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr, remains intact, and new talent additions aim to continue their championship legacy in the upcoming league campaign.

