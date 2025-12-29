Spin Magic: Mumbai Indians Appoint Kristen Beams as Coach

The Mumbai Indians, reigning champions of the Women's Premier League, have announced the appointment of Kristen Beams as their new spin-bowling coach ahead of the 2026 season.

Beams, a former Australian leg-spinner known for her pivotal role in Australia's World Cup ventures, notably secured the position of third-highest wicket-taker at the 2017 ODI World Cup. Her international cricket career included one Test, 30 ODIs, and 18 T20Is, alongside substantial experience in the Women's Big Bash League before she transitioned to a coaching career.

She has coached the Women's Big Bash League and The Hundred, and served as the coach for the Australia Women's U19 team, in addition to holding leadership roles at Cricket Australia and Cricket Tasmania. The upcoming fourth edition of the WPL is scheduled to take place from January 9 to February 5.

