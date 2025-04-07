Vijay Singh Withdraws from Masters: A Legends Departure

Vijay Singh, the celebrated Fijian golfer, has taken the decision to withdraw from the upcoming Masters Tournament, as announced by the organizers on Monday. The 62-year-old, renowned for his three major championship wins, was preparing for his 32nd appearance at the Masters.

Singh, who famously clinched victory at the 2000 Masters with a three-stroke lead over Ernie Els, historically performed well at Augusta National, consistently ranking in the top eight between 2000 and 2006. His prowess and achievements have earned him a place in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

In addition to the Masters, Singh has also claimed the PGA Championship titles in 1998 and 2004. Last year, at the Masters, Singh finished tied at 58th place, showcasing his enduring presence in the golfing world.

