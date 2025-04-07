Kohli's Masterclass Powers RCB to Explosive Win Over MI at Wankhede
Virat Kohli led a ferocious batting display for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, propelling them to a significant total of 221/5 against Mumbai Indians. With valuable contributions from Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar, RCB capitalized on Mumbai's bowling, poised to break their losing streak at Wankhede.
- Country:
- India
In a spectacular display of aggressive cricket at Wankhede Stadium, Virat Kohli spearheaded Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting assault against Mumbai Indians. Kohli's potent innings of 67 runs off 42 balls, coupled with crucial fifties from young talents Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar, saw RCB amass an imposing total of 221/5.
Post-match, Kohli commended Padikkal's momentum-shifting innings post an early wicket. 'Dev played a knockout impact for us, altering the game's momentum deftly. Partnerships like these dictate our scoring capability,' Kohli stated, emphasizing the necessity to evolve strategies to stay competitive in T20 cricket's dynamic landscape.
RCB's innings, bolstered by strategic shot selection and timely boundary hitting, thrust MI bowlers into a challenging situation. Despite early setbacks, Patidar's 64 and Jitesh Sharma's 40 not out ensured a formidable target for MI, highlighting RCB's depth in batting against a vulnerable spin attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrilling IPL 2025 Clash: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
Thrilling IPL 2025 Clash: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings Triumph In IPL 2025 Opener Against Mumbai Indians
MS Dhoni: The Evergreen Legend Shines Again in IPL 2025
Parthiv Patel Backs Gujarat Titans Despite Missing David Miller in IPL 2025