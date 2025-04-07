Mastering the Game: Sports Highlights of the Week

This week, the sports world is abuzz with captivating storylines across various disciplines.

Scottie Scheffler aims for a rare repeat at the Masters, as Rory McIlroy eyes his first career Grand Slam amidst Augusta's iconic azaleas and dogwoods. Meanwhile, March Madness has sportsbooks buzzing with Houston's potential upset against Florida.

In other news, Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford contemplates entering the NBA draft, and Alexander Ovechkin surpasses Wayne Gretzky in NHL goals. The MLB scene includes Adam Ottavino's return to the Yankees and a revealing docuseries in which Red Sox's Jarren Duran talks about his suicide attempt.

