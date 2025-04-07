Left Menu

Iyer's Tears and Triumphs: A Passionate Journey in Cricket

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer reveals emotional moments leading up to the ICC Champions Trophy as they prepare to face Chennai Super Kings at home. Despite early setbacks, Iyer's resilience continues to shine in his cricket journey, showing passion and exceptional performance in domestic and international arenas.

Shreyas Iyer. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Punjab Kings gear up for their home clash against Chennai Super Kings, team captain Shreyas Iyer shared a poignant tale, recalling his breakdown during preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy. Despite setbacks, Iyer's fervor for cricket remains undiminished and pushes him to improve with every game.

In a candid video posted on Punjab Kings' official X handle, Iyer, prompted by actress Sahiba Bali, reflected on an emotional moment when he cried during his initial practice session for the Champions Trophy due to frustration over his performance, underscoring his intense dedication to the sport.

After stellar performances in the home series against England, Iyer found the transition challenging during the Champions Trophy in Dubai. However, his persistence paid off, maintaining impressive batting averages in both domestic tournaments and the ongoing IPL 2025 season, proving his caliber and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

