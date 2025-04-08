Left Menu

KKR vs LSG: A Battle for Top 4 Spot at Eden Gardens

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane chose to bowl first against LSG in a crucial match at Eden Gardens. Both teams aim to secure a top 4 position with their current equal records. Spencer Johnson replaces Moeen Ali for KKR. LSG sticks with their playing XI from previous matches.

Updated: 08-04-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:39 IST
Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant (Photo: X/@IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal encounter at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane opted to field first after winning the toss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The stakes are high as both teams, positioned fifth and sixth on the points table respectively, eye a top four spot with identical records of two wins and two losses.

Rahane, explaining his decision at the toss, emphasized the favorable conditions, stating, "We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks really good, and it's not that hot. The wicket won't change much. One side boundary is small, that's why we are bowling first." The KKR skipper further highlighted the team's fresh mindset, focusing on positives and acknowledging threats from LSG batsmen Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant maintained a positive outlook, despite not being particularly happy about fielding first. "Not thinking about the past too much. Will take the positives and move forward," Pant remarked. He confirmed no changes to their lineup, whereas KKR introduced Spencer Johnson in place of Moeen Ali to bolster their pace attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

