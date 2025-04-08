Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Dominates National Roller Skating Championship

The National Roller Skating Championship in Ludhiana concluded with Andhra Pradesh taking the top spot, amassing 18 medals. The event, part of the preparation for the 2027 Special Olympics World Summer Games, highlighted inclusion and athleticism, drawing participants from 20 states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:44 IST
Participants of National Roller Skating Championship 2025 (Photo: Special Olympics Bharat). Image Credit: ANI
The Men's and Women's National Roller Skating Championship concluded successfully at Leisure Valley Skating Ring in Ludhiana, Punjab. Andhra Pradesh emerged as the top performing state, securing a total of 18 medals, according to a press release by Special Olympics Bharat.

The event was a crucial step in preparing athletes for the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2027. It also aimed to raise awareness and provide high-level opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities. Dignitaries like Shri Sanjeev Arora, Member of Parliament, and Shri Himanshu Jain, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana, attended as chief guests, supporting the cause.

The championship saw participation from 110 athletes representing 20 states across eight disciplines. Andhra Pradesh's athletes excelled, winning 6 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze medals. Other top performers included Goa and Haryana, each securing 15 medals, followed closely by Gujarat with 14. The event underscored themes of inclusion and recognition of athletes' talents, as echoed in the remarks by Mallika Nadda, President of Special Olympics Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

