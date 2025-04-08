Left Menu

Dramatic Collapse: KKR Falls Short Against LSG in IPL Thriller

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a narrow defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring IPL match, losing by four runs. Despite Ajinkya Rahane's top score of 61 and contributions from Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh, KKR couldn't chase down the target of 239 set by LSG's Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:32 IST
Dramatic Collapse: KKR Falls Short Against LSG in IPL Thriller
Kolkata Knight Riders experienced a dramatic late innings collapse, falling short against Lucknow Super Giants by a mere four runs in a thrilling IPL encounter on Tuesday. KKR, chasing an imposing 239, tumbled from 149 for two in just 12 overs to complete their 20-over innings at 234/7.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane stood out with the bat, scoring a brisk 61 off 35 deliveries, featuring eight boundaries and two sixes. Contributions also came from Venkatesh Iyer, who added 45 runs, and Rinku Singh who delivered a late onslaught with a 15-ball 38, but these efforts fell just short of topping LSG's massive total.

The highlight of Lucknow's innings was powered by Nicholas Pooran, who remained unbeaten at 87, and Mitchell Marsh, adding 81, propelling LSG to an imposing 238 for three. For KKR, Harshit Rana was the pick of the bowlers with 2/51.

(With inputs from agencies.)

