Twin Triumphs: The Hojgaard Brothers Make Masters History

Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard, Danish twins, create history as the first pair of twins to compete in the same Masters. Known for their lighthearted pranks, the duo shares a unique competitive spirit on the golf course. Rasmus debuts at Augusta; Nicolai returns after a strong performance last year.

This week, the golf world witnesses a historical moment as Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard step onto the greens of Augusta National Golf Club, marking the first occasion twins have played in the same Masters tournament.

The brothers, known for their playful jesting, became a headline when they appeared at a pre-tournament press conference in identical outfits—albeit unintentionally. "It was completely random," Nicolai commented, highlighting their humorous nature.

Rasmus, who made headlines by defeating Rory McIlroy in the Irish Open, enters Augusta on a high, while Nicolai, who led the Masters briefly last year, returns by special invitation. Their distinct but supportive rivalry adds a fascinating layer to this year's competition.

