Scottie Scheffler: Ready to Roll at the Masters Despite Sniffles
Scottie Scheffler, battling congestion, is confident as he prepares to defend his Masters title. Despite no 2025 wins, he feels prepared for Augusta and remains a top contender. Recovering from surgery, he's eager to compete and resumes his quest for another championship alongside Justin Thomas and Jose Luis Ballester.
Scottie Scheffler, despite battling congestion, declared his readiness to defend his Masters title this week. Though he hasn't claimed a victory in 2025, Scheffler feels as prepared as ever for Augusta's formidable challenge, undeterred by this season's setbacks that include a surgery recovery.
Speaking at Augusta National Golf Club, Scheffler attributed his congestion to the local weather conditions but stressed that it wouldn't impact his performance. As he eyes a repeat of his 2022 triumph, he's undaunted by his yet-to-peak form this year and reassures his fans of his dedication.
In 2024, Scheffler had an impressive season with seven titles. This year, after a delayed start due to a hand injury, he's shown potential with three top-10 finishes. Ready to begin his title defense, Scheffler remains a favorite at the Masters, teeing off alongside Justin Thomas and Jose Luis Ballester on Thursday.
