Scottie Scheffler: Ready to Roll at the Masters Despite Sniffles

Scottie Scheffler, despite battling congestion, declared his readiness to defend his Masters title this week. Though he hasn't claimed a victory in 2025, Scheffler feels as prepared as ever for Augusta's formidable challenge, undeterred by this season's setbacks that include a surgery recovery.

Speaking at Augusta National Golf Club, Scheffler attributed his congestion to the local weather conditions but stressed that it wouldn't impact his performance. As he eyes a repeat of his 2022 triumph, he's undaunted by his yet-to-peak form this year and reassures his fans of his dedication.

In 2024, Scheffler had an impressive season with seven titles. This year, after a delayed start due to a hand injury, he's shown potential with three top-10 finishes. Ready to begin his title defense, Scheffler remains a favorite at the Masters, teeing off alongside Justin Thomas and Jose Luis Ballester on Thursday.

