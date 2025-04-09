Left Menu

Premier League's Historic Champions League Surge

The Premier League is set to have at least five teams in the 2025-26 Champions League, thanks to Arsenal's 3-0 win over Real Madrid. This victory secures extra berths for English clubs in UEFA competitions, with potential for up to seven teams if Aston Villa, Manchester United, or Tottenham Hotspur succeed in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 06:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 06:17 IST
Premier League's Historic Champions League Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Premier League is poised to secure at least five teams in the 2025-26 Champions League after Arsenal's impressive 3-0 victory over Real Madrid. This win ensures additional spots for English clubs in the prestigious tournament, marking a significant milestone.

Under UEFA's coefficient ranking system, England needed just one win in any of Europe's competitions to earn extra berths. These slots complement the four already provided to the league's top four teams, allowing English clubs to expand their presence on the European stage.

The English top flight could witness up to seven teams in the upcoming Champions League, with Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur in the race. Italy currently leads the chase for the second additional place, while Spain and Germany follow closely behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025