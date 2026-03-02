Left Menu

Tottenham Hotspur Penalized for Fan Misconduct by UEFA

The European governing body UEFA fined Tottenham Hotspur €30,000 for their fans' racist behavior during a Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt. Additionally, Spurs received a suspended ban on ticket sales for an away match, pending recurrence within a year. Tottenham faces Atletico Madrid in the last 16 soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UEFA has imposed a €30,000 fine on Tottenham Hotspur following incidents of racist or discriminatory behavior by their fans during a Champions League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in January. The disciplinary measure highlights UEFA's stance against discrimination in European football.

In addition to the monetary penalty, UEFA issued a suspended one-match ban on ticket sales for Spurs' away games in European competitions. This ban will only be enforced if a similar incident occurs during a probationary period lasting one year.

Tensions mount as Tottenham prepares to face Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League this month, with the recent fine casting a shadow over the club's European engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

