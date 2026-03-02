Tottenham Hotspur Penalized for Fan Misconduct by UEFA
The European governing body UEFA fined Tottenham Hotspur €30,000 for their fans' racist behavior during a Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt. Additionally, Spurs received a suspended ban on ticket sales for an away match, pending recurrence within a year. Tottenham faces Atletico Madrid in the last 16 soon.
UEFA has imposed a €30,000 fine on Tottenham Hotspur following incidents of racist or discriminatory behavior by their fans during a Champions League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in January. The disciplinary measure highlights UEFA's stance against discrimination in European football.
In addition to the monetary penalty, UEFA issued a suspended one-match ban on ticket sales for Spurs' away games in European competitions. This ban will only be enforced if a similar incident occurs during a probationary period lasting one year.
Tensions mount as Tottenham prepares to face Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League this month, with the recent fine casting a shadow over the club's European engagements.
