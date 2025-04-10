Gujarat Titans' Commanding Victory: A Triumph of Collective Effort

Shubman Gill, the captain of Gujarat Titans, attributed their stellar start this season to a collective team effort after they secured their fourth win in five matches. In a commanding display, Gujarat overpowered Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs in their IPL encounter.

Batting first, the Titans set an imposing total of 217 for 6, propelled by Sai Sudharsan's impressive performance. Their bowlers then stepped up to dismiss Rajasthan for 159 in 19.2 overs, showcasing the depth and skill within their ranks.

Rajasthan's captain Sanju Samson acknowledged the extra runs conceded in their bowling innings and reflected on the need for strategic adjustments. Despite their efforts, particularly from Shimron Hetmyer, losing key wickets at crucial moments cost them the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)