Adam Peaty Gears Up for LA Olympics with 50m Sprint Addition

British breaststroke powerhouse Adam Peaty has announced his intention to pursue more Olympic gold in Los Angeles in 2028. This comes after the Olympic Games added six 50-metre sprint events to its program, a move that Peaty, a three-time Olympic champion and world record holder, eagerly embraces.

Peaty narrowly missed another 100m breaststroke gold at the Paris Games by just 0.02 seconds, losing out to Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi after battling COVID-19. At 30, he remains undeterred, ready to leverage his world record-holding prowess in the 50m breaststroke for a shot at his fourth Olympic appearance.

The inclusion of 50m events in breaststroke, butterfly, and backstroke disciplines not only raises the medal tally to 41 but could extend the Olympic careers of many senior swimmers. Swedish champion and soon-to-be mother, Sarah Sjostrom, plans to return for LA 2028, savoring the prospect of competing across the newly expanded program.

(With inputs from agencies.)