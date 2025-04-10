Tiny Tee Shots and Big Smiles: Family Fun at the Masters Par 3 Contest

At the Masters' Par 3 Contest, three-year-old Sammy Spieth outshone professional golfers Justin Thomas and Max Homa with his tee shot. While Thomas and Homa's attempts landed in a bunker, young Spieth sent his ball confidently down the fairway.

Family dynamics took center stage as players brought loved ones to join in the fun. Rory McIlroy focused on his daughter Poppy, who delighted the crowd by holing a birdie putt. Similarly, Keegan Bradley celebrated an ace on the sixth hole with his sons, amid cheers and applause.

Despite the heartwarming moments, the Par 3 Contest remains an anomaly; no winner has ever claimed the green jacket in the same year. Many participants indulge in the event's relaxed atmosphere without serious competition, marking a cheerful prelude to the Masters' main event.

