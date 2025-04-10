Sports News Roundup: Doncic Returns, Taylor vs. Serrano, and More
Catch up on the latest sports news: Luka Doncic's return to Dallas, Taylor and Serrano's boxing rivalry, Cody Bellinger's dietary change, Tyreek Hill's domestic dispute, Hawaii's sports betting bill, Malik Monk's calf injury, NBA's technical rescission on Doncic, LeBron James' new Barbie doll, Ray Shero's passing, and LIV Golf's Masters exemption status.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:26 IST
Luka Doncic is set to make an emotional return to Dallas for the first time since being traded to the Lakers, while Anthony Davis debuts for the Mavericks.
The boxing world is abuzz as Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano prepare for their third fight, igniting tensions at a New York media event.
In other news, Yankees' Cody Bellinger swears off chicken wings, Tyreek Hill faces a domestic dispute report with no charges, and Hawaii progresses with its sports betting bill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- Doncic
- Lakers
- Taylor
- Serrano
- boxing
- NBA
- Yankees
- Tyreek Hill
- sports betting
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Knockout Comedy: Alappuzha Gymkhana's Quirky Approach to Boxing
Indian Boxing Revival: New Era in National Competitions
Railways Dominates Women's National Boxing Championship with Nine Medals
Ajay Singh Pledges Revival in Indian Boxing: New Camps, Coaches Announced
Stellar Wins at Elite Women's National Boxing Championships: Jaismine Lamboria and Pooja Rani Shine