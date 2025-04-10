Left Menu

Sports News Roundup: Doncic Returns, Taylor vs. Serrano, and More

Catch up on the latest sports news: Luka Doncic's return to Dallas, Taylor and Serrano's boxing rivalry, Cody Bellinger's dietary change, Tyreek Hill's domestic dispute, Hawaii's sports betting bill, Malik Monk's calf injury, NBA's technical rescission on Doncic, LeBron James' new Barbie doll, Ray Shero's passing, and LIV Golf's Masters exemption status.

Updated: 10-04-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Luka Doncic is set to make an emotional return to Dallas for the first time since being traded to the Lakers, while Anthony Davis debuts for the Mavericks.

The boxing world is abuzz as Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano prepare for their third fight, igniting tensions at a New York media event.

In other news, Yankees' Cody Bellinger swears off chicken wings, Tyreek Hill faces a domestic dispute report with no charges, and Hawaii progresses with its sports betting bill.

