Sports News Roundup: Doncic Returns, Taylor vs. Serrano, and More

Luka Doncic is set to make an emotional return to Dallas for the first time since being traded to the Lakers, while Anthony Davis debuts for the Mavericks.

The boxing world is abuzz as Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano prepare for their third fight, igniting tensions at a New York media event.

In other news, Yankees' Cody Bellinger swears off chicken wings, Tyreek Hill faces a domestic dispute report with no charges, and Hawaii progresses with its sports betting bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)