Left Menu

Sprint Showdown: Australian Records in Jeopardy

Patrick Johnson, Australia's fastest man, anticipates young sprinters challenging his decades-old 100m record. Star athletes, including Lachlan Kennedy, aim to break the 10-second barrier. The rivalries increase interest in Australian athletics ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:49 IST
Sprint Showdown: Australian Records in Jeopardy

Patrick Johnson, renowned as Australia's fastest man, is keenly observing a new generation of sprinters aiming to break his long-standing 100 meters record. Johnson is the only Australian to have breached the 10-second mark, a feat he achieved in Mito, Japan, in 2003. Now a sports administrator, Johnson expresses excitement about the possibility of his record being surpassed.

Among the contenders is 21-year-old Lachlan Kennedy, who recently clocked 10.03 seconds at the Perth Track Classic, and has shown remarkable performance against prominent competitors. Another potential record-breaker is Rohan Browning, who posted a notable time of 10.01 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics.

The growing rivalries and emerging talents are capturing the attention of athletics enthusiasts in Australia. Post the successful Paris Olympics where Australia bagged seven medals, local events are drawing larger crowds, with the Maurie Plant Meet marking a significant milestone in attendance. As Australia prepares to host the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane, the excitement surrounding sprinting is set to escalate further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025