Cricket Makes Historic Olympic Comeback at LA 2028
Cricket returns to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games with the T20 format, featuring six teams each in men's and women's categories. The International Olympic Committee approved cricket's inclusion, enhancing the historic event. Qualifications are pending, with USA likely earning direct entry.
Cricket is set to make a historic comeback at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games after a 128-year hiatus. Confirmed by organizers, the sport will feature six teams, competing in T20 format in both men's and women's categories.
Cricket last appeared at the Olympics in 1900 with a two-day match between Great Britain and France, now recognized as an unofficial Test. The 2028 Games will allow each team to include a 15-member squad, with 90 athlete quotas per gender.
While the qualification criteria remain unconfirmed, the USA is expected to secure a spot as the host nation. Cricket joins four other new sports at the LA28 Olympics, highlighting the International Olympic Committee's commitment to gender parity across all team sports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
