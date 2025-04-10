Cricket Makes Historic Olympic Comeback at LA 2028

Cricket is set to make a historic comeback at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games after a 128-year hiatus. Confirmed by organizers, the sport will feature six teams, competing in T20 format in both men's and women's categories.

Cricket last appeared at the Olympics in 1900 with a two-day match between Great Britain and France, now recognized as an unofficial Test. The 2028 Games will allow each team to include a 15-member squad, with 90 athlete quotas per gender.

While the qualification criteria remain unconfirmed, the USA is expected to secure a spot as the host nation. Cricket joins four other new sports at the LA28 Olympics, highlighting the International Olympic Committee's commitment to gender parity across all team sports.

