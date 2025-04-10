Left Menu

FIA Turmoil: Governance Crisis Sparks Resignation

Robert Reid, FIA's deputy president, resigns over governance concerns within the motorsport authority. His departure, alongside opposition from Motorsport UK's David Richards, highlights controversy surrounding recent statute changes. The resignation precedes the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix, urging FIA member clubs to demand accountability and transparency in leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:15 IST
resignation

Robert Reid, until recently an FIA deputy president, has stepped down due to significant governance issues within motorsport's global authority. A notable member of FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's team, Reid criticized the body's new statute changes.

This resignation takes center stage as the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix approaches. Reid, a former world rally champion co-driver, expressed his discontent, stating that the FIA is not maintaining the principles it vowed to uphold, and criticized secretive decision-making processes.

The reaction from Ben Sulayem remains pending, with the FIA indicating a forthcoming statement. Meanwhile, FIA's member clubs are urged by Reid and Richards to push for leadership that is accountable and transparent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

