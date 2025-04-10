FIA Turmoil: Governance Crisis Sparks Resignation

Robert Reid, until recently an FIA deputy president, has stepped down due to significant governance issues within motorsport's global authority. A notable member of FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's team, Reid criticized the body's new statute changes.

This resignation takes center stage as the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix approaches. Reid, a former world rally champion co-driver, expressed his discontent, stating that the FIA is not maintaining the principles it vowed to uphold, and criticized secretive decision-making processes.

The reaction from Ben Sulayem remains pending, with the FIA indicating a forthcoming statement. Meanwhile, FIA's member clubs are urged by Reid and Richards to push for leadership that is accountable and transparent.

(With inputs from agencies.)