Jorge Martin Returns to MotoGP at Qatar GP After Injury

MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin is set for a comeback at the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend, following clearance from a medical examination, Aprilia announced Thursday. Martin had been absent for the season's initial trio of races due to injuries sustained during pre-season testing.

The 27-year-old rider, who clinched the championship with Pramac Racing last year, transitioned to Aprilia but faced setbacks almost immediately with a crash in Sepang, limiting his time with the new team. His challenge intensifies as he attempts to make up lost ground with Marquez brothers leading the championship.

Currently, Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez holds a slight edge in the standing with 87 points, while his brother Marc, riding for the factory Ducati team, trails closely with 86 points. Martin intends to bridge this gap during the Qatar Grand Prix.

