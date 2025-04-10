Left Menu

ISL Legends Shine in Stoppage-Time Heroics: A Closer Look

The Indian Super League is renowned for dramatic finishes, with many matches decided in stoppage time. Icons like Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna, among others, have mastered scoring crucial goals in these moments, leaving a lasting impact on the league and securing pivotal victories for their teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:45 IST
ISL Legends Shine in Stoppage-Time Heroics: A Closer Look
Sunil Chhetri (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Super League (ISL) is celebrated for delivering thrilling matches, often marked by dramatic finishes and unforeseen twists in the final moments. A key highlight in recent seasons has been the surge of goals during stoppage time — pivotal instances that can dramatically change a match's outcome, as per the official ISL website.

Legendary players adept at handling immense pressure have defined this trend. Sunil Chhetri stands out with his penchant for netting crucial goals. His record, a remarkable nine stoppage-time goals, confirms his match-winning abilities. A notable instance was his decisive goal in the semi-final against FC Goa, ensuring Bengaluru FC's place in the ISL final despite their 2-1 defeat at the night.

Establishing his reputation for crucial goals, Roy Krishna of Odisha FC, previously associated with clubs like ATK FC and Mohun Bagan, proves time and again that he excels under pressure. Meanwhile, other players like Javi Hernandez, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cleiton Silva, Diego Mauricio, Dimitri Petratos, and Miku have etched their names in ISL history, consistently delivering when stakes are high, showcasing their exceptional timing and skill in pivotal moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025