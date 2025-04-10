ISL Legends Shine in Stoppage-Time Heroics: A Closer Look

The Indian Super League (ISL) is celebrated for delivering thrilling matches, often marked by dramatic finishes and unforeseen twists in the final moments. A key highlight in recent seasons has been the surge of goals during stoppage time — pivotal instances that can dramatically change a match's outcome, as per the official ISL website.

Legendary players adept at handling immense pressure have defined this trend. Sunil Chhetri stands out with his penchant for netting crucial goals. His record, a remarkable nine stoppage-time goals, confirms his match-winning abilities. A notable instance was his decisive goal in the semi-final against FC Goa, ensuring Bengaluru FC's place in the ISL final despite their 2-1 defeat at the night.

Establishing his reputation for crucial goals, Roy Krishna of Odisha FC, previously associated with clubs like ATK FC and Mohun Bagan, proves time and again that he excels under pressure. Meanwhile, other players like Javi Hernandez, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cleiton Silva, Diego Mauricio, Dimitri Petratos, and Miku have etched their names in ISL history, consistently delivering when stakes are high, showcasing their exceptional timing and skill in pivotal moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)