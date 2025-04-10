Left Menu

Indian Archers Shine with Bronze at World Cup 2025

The Indian men's compound archery team clinched a bronze at the World Cup 2025 in Auburndale, defeating reigning European champions Denmark. Despite visa issues hindering the women's team, India showcased promising talent as individuals aimed for higher spots. The event continues to host top archers worldwide.

Indian archer Abhishek Verma (Photo: Twitter/ SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian men's compound team, featuring Abhishek Verma, Rishabh Yadav, and Ojas Deotale, secured a bronze medal at the Archery World Cup 2025 Stage 1 in Auburndale, USA, on Wednesday. Triumphing over the Danish team, which comprises reigning European champions Mathias Fullerton, Rasmus Bramsen, and Martin Damsbo, the Indian trio won their match 230-223, as reported by olympics.com.

The team maintained a narrow lead of one point at halftime, 115-114, but extended their advantage with three Xs and four 10s in the final stages, resulting in a seven-point victory. Prior to this achievement, India narrowly defeated Guatemala 220-218 in the quarter-finals and suffered a close defeat to Italy in the semi-finals, with the match determined by a shoot-off after a 219 tie; Italy prevailed 29-27 to advance to Saturday's gold medal face-off with hosts USA.

Abhishek Verma and Ojas Deotale previously contributed to India's gold medal victory at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. In individual performances, Rishabh Yadav secured 11th place with a score of 698, followed closely by Verma and Deotale, who achieved 12th and 18th places, respectively.

Complications arose as the Indian women's compound team was absent except for Jyothi Surekha Vennam, due to visa issues faced by her teammates. Meanwhile, seasoned archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das continue to represent India in recurve archery events. The Archery World Cup, divided into four global stages, will conclude in Auburndale on Sunday, selecting top individuals for the final showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

