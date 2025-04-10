Carlos Sainz Jr.'s Anthem Antics: An F1 Foul

Carlos Sainz, Jr. found himself in hot water after breaking Formula 1's swearing rules on Thursday while protesting a fine for tardiness to a national anthem ceremony.

The Williams driver was slapped with a 20,000 euro penalty—half of which was suspended—after his late arrival at the Japanese national anthem during last week's Suzuka race. According to stewards, Sainz explained his tardiness was due to stomach-related issues confirmed by a doctor.

Expressing his frustration, Sainz remarked, "I'm the biggest supporter of punctuality... At the same time, I was five seconds late." As a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, which has been critical of the FIA's crackdown on swearing, Sainz now risks a 40,000 euro fine for his choice words under the new rules.

