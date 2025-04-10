Left Menu

Carlos Sainz Jr.'s Anthem Antics: An F1 Foul

Carlos Sainz, Jr. of Williams faced a fine for lateness to a national anthem due to stomach issues. Fined 20,000 euros, half suspended, he criticized the ruling. As a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, Sainz criticized the FIA's strict stance on swearing, risking further fines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sakhir | Updated: 10-04-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 20:25 IST
Carlos Sainz Jr.'s Anthem Antics: An F1 Foul

Carlos Sainz, Jr. found himself in hot water after breaking Formula 1's swearing rules on Thursday while protesting a fine for tardiness to a national anthem ceremony.

The Williams driver was slapped with a 20,000 euro penalty—half of which was suspended—after his late arrival at the Japanese national anthem during last week's Suzuka race. According to stewards, Sainz explained his tardiness was due to stomach-related issues confirmed by a doctor.

Expressing his frustration, Sainz remarked, "I'm the biggest supporter of punctuality... At the same time, I was five seconds late." As a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, which has been critical of the FIA's crackdown on swearing, Sainz now risks a 40,000 euro fine for his choice words under the new rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025