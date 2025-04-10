Left Menu

Scheffler Shines in Masters Title Defence amidst Fierce Competition

Scottie Scheffler started strong at Augusta National, trailing leader Stephan Jaeger by just one shot. Scheffler, aiming to retain his Masters crown, showcased his prowess with impressive play and handling unexpected challenges. The field also includes top golfers like Rory McIlroy and past Masters champions, raising the stakes in the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:50 IST
At Augusta National, Scottie Scheffler began his Masters title defence impressively, trailing early leader Stephan Jaeger by just one shot. The world number one golfer reached three under par on his opening round, thanks in part to a spectacular 62-foot birdie putt at the par-three fourth hole.

Scheffler demonstrated his expertise at Augusta's demanding layout by overcoming challenges, such as a tricky position at the par-five eighth hole. His noteworthy recoveries, including a well-executed birdie from 48 yards out, highlighted his adaptability and skill under pressure.

With Rory McIlroy aiming for a career Grand Slam and other seasoned golfers like Tyrrell Hatton and Justin Rose in contention, the tournament promises heightened competition. Meanwhile, Stephan Jaeger leads the scoreboard with a bogey-free performance, setting a challenging pace for the rest of the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

