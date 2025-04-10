Washington Sundar: Gujarat Titans' Unseen Ace in IPL Strategy
Despite limited appearances, Washington Sundar remains pivotal to Gujarat Titans' IPL strategy. According to Colonel Arvinder Singh, his performances make him invaluable. Although benched in some matches, Sundar's quality ensures future play, highlighting GT's strategic depth in the longer IPL season.
Despite making just a solitary appearance this IPL season, Washington Sundar remains central to Gujarat Titans' game plans, as confirmed by the team's COO, Colonel Arvinder Singh. Sundar's strong showing with the bat, hitting 49 off 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, was instrumental in securing a seven-wicket victory for GT.
Arvinder Singh, addressing Sundar's limited playtime, assured fans of his ongoing importance to the team. 'Sundar is a quality player with a critical role to fill. You'll definitely see more of him this season,' he told ANI, emphasizing strategic selection over individual preferences.
Highlighting the team's faith in Sundar, Singh remarked on the extended nature of the tournament, suggesting varied conditions would feature Sundar's talents prominently. Recapping their latest clash, Rajasthan Royals opted to bowl first, with Gujarat Titans posting a sturdy 217/6, thanks to key contributions from Sai Sudarshan, Jos Buttler, and Shahrukh Khan.
In pursuit, Rajasthan fell 58 runs short, managing just 159 runs. GT's bowling was spearheaded by Prasidh Krishna's impressive 3/24. Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore picked up two wickets each, supporting GT's emphatic win.
