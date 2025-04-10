Left Menu

Carlos Sainz Faces Fine Fiasco in Formula One

Williams Formula One driver Carlos Sainz is under scrutiny again after swearing in defense of a 10,000-euro fine received for lateness in Japan. The FIA is evaluating the incident, which occurs amid strict regulations against profanity in press conferences.

Updated: 10-04-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:05 IST
Williams Formula One driver Carlos Sainz risks another substantial fine after using profane language when defending a penalty he incurred in Japan. The Spanish driver was fined 20,000 euros, half of which was suspended, due to a "stomach issue" that delayed his arrival at the national anthem before Sunday's race in Suzuka.

During a press conference organized by the FIA at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Sainz expressed his frustration by stating, "shit happens," prompting the FIA delegate present to confirm that the case is under assessment and might be referred to the stewards. The incident comes as Formula One intensifies its crackdown on inappropriate language under the leadership of Emirati Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The sport's governing body previously imposed community service on four-time world champion Max Verstappen for swearing during a Singapore Grand Prix press conference. The amended FIA sporting code now stipulates harsh sanctions, including escalating fines and potential suspensions, aimed at curbing such behavior.

