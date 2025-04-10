Tim David's Explosive Finish Boosts RCB's IPL 2025 Score

In an electrifying match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their innings at 163/7, thanks to a stellar performance by Tim David. The 24th match of the IPL 2025 saw David launch into Delhi Capitals' bowling line-up, providing a much-needed impetus with a stormy 37 not out from just 20 deliveries.

Opting to bowl first, Delhi Capitals made a significant impact in the power-play overs, with RCB struggling despite a flying start by opener Phil Salt. Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam led Delhi's attack with two wickets each, applying pressure on the RCB batting order and initially stalling their momentum.

RCB's innings was marked by a swift decline in the middle overs as wickets tumbled regularly. However, David's late assault on Axar Patel and company, notably scoring 32 in the final two overs, ensured his side reached a defendable total. Despite their initial setbacks, RCB's resilience shone through at the end of their innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)