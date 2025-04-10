Andrea Kimi Antonelli's Aspirations: Chatting F1 with 'Iceman' Raikkonen
Mercedes' teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli reminisces about meeting Kimi Raikkonen, known as 'Iceman'. Despite their brief encounter in 2018, Antonelli expresses a desire to discuss Formula One with Raikkonen, hoping to gain insights from the 2007 world champion to enhance his own burgeoning racing career.
Mercedes' young rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli reflects on his encounter with the legendary Kimi Raikkonen, recalling the Finn's 'Iceman' demeanor. Despite their short meeting in 2018, Antonelli is eager to converse about Formula One and seek advice from the former world champion.
Antonelli, who has recently stepped into Lewis Hamilton's shoes at Mercedes, has already made a mark by scoring points in his initial races and setting the fastest lap as the youngest driver in Japan.
With Raikkonen's son Robin showing promise in go-karting, Antonelli's aspiration to learn from Raikkonen could influence his development as a Formula One driver.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ferrari Navigates Tariff Storm with Strategic Price Increases
Tragic End: Policeman's Sudden Demise Sparks Investigation
Honoring the Brave: Tribute to Policeman Killed in Kathua Gunfight
Lando Norris: The Driving Force Behind McLaren's Rise
McLaren’s Piastri and Norris Shine Amid Turbulent Japanese Grand Prix Practice