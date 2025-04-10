Left Menu

Andrea Kimi Antonelli's Aspirations: Chatting F1 with 'Iceman' Raikkonen

Mercedes' teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli reminisces about meeting Kimi Raikkonen, known as 'Iceman'. Despite their brief encounter in 2018, Antonelli expresses a desire to discuss Formula One with Raikkonen, hoping to gain insights from the 2007 world champion to enhance his own burgeoning racing career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:55 IST
Andrea Kimi Antonelli's Aspirations: Chatting F1 with 'Iceman' Raikkonen

Mercedes' young rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli reflects on his encounter with the legendary Kimi Raikkonen, recalling the Finn's 'Iceman' demeanor. Despite their short meeting in 2018, Antonelli is eager to converse about Formula One and seek advice from the former world champion.

Antonelli, who has recently stepped into Lewis Hamilton's shoes at Mercedes, has already made a mark by scoring points in his initial races and setting the fastest lap as the youngest driver in Japan.

With Raikkonen's son Robin showing promise in go-karting, Antonelli's aspiration to learn from Raikkonen could influence his development as a Formula One driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025