Andrea Kimi Antonelli's Aspirations: Chatting F1 with 'Iceman' Raikkonen

Mercedes' young rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli reflects on his encounter with the legendary Kimi Raikkonen, recalling the Finn's 'Iceman' demeanor. Despite their short meeting in 2018, Antonelli is eager to converse about Formula One and seek advice from the former world champion.

Antonelli, who has recently stepped into Lewis Hamilton's shoes at Mercedes, has already made a mark by scoring points in his initial races and setting the fastest lap as the youngest driver in Japan.

With Raikkonen's son Robin showing promise in go-karting, Antonelli's aspiration to learn from Raikkonen could influence his development as a Formula One driver.

