Scheffler Takes Early Lead in Masters Showdown Against McIlroy
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, top golfers, face off in the Masters. Scheffler finished the first round as defending champion with no major issues, while McIlroy struggled with two late double bogeys. McIlroy aims to complete a Grand Slam but must recover after a challenging start.
The opening round of the Masters unfolded with defending champion Scottie Scheffler taking the upper hand in his anticipated duel with Rory McIlroy. Despite struggling with two double bogeys late in the day, McIlroy remains in pursuit of completing his career Grand Slam.
Scheffler, known for his resilience on the course, ended the day in a tie for second, signing for a four-under 68. He managed the firm greens of Augusta National with precision, effectively avoiding bogeys throughout his round.
Meanwhile, McIlroy, determined to be the sixth player to win all four golf majors, must overcome Thursday's setbacks. A confident start was marred by late-round mistakes, leaving him at par and requiring a strong comeback in the subsequent rounds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Grand Slam Track: The New Formula One of Athlete Racing
Tennis Stars Rally for Fairer Grand Slam Prize Distribution
Xander Schauffele's Journey: From Injury to Grand Slam Ambitions
Carla Bernat Escuder's Flawless Flop Shot Clinches Augusta National Women's Amateur Victory
Tiger Woods Teams Up with Augusta National for New Ventures