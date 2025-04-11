Left Menu

Scheffler Takes Early Lead in Masters Showdown Against McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, top golfers, face off in the Masters. Scheffler finished the first round as defending champion with no major issues, while McIlroy struggled with two late double bogeys. McIlroy aims to complete a Grand Slam but must recover after a challenging start.

Updated: 11-04-2025 06:35 IST
The opening round of the Masters unfolded with defending champion Scottie Scheffler taking the upper hand in his anticipated duel with Rory McIlroy. Despite struggling with two double bogeys late in the day, McIlroy remains in pursuit of completing his career Grand Slam.

Scheffler, known for his resilience on the course, ended the day in a tie for second, signing for a four-under 68. He managed the firm greens of Augusta National with precision, effectively avoiding bogeys throughout his round.

Meanwhile, McIlroy, determined to be the sixth player to win all four golf majors, must overcome Thursday's setbacks. A confident start was marred by late-round mistakes, leaving him at par and requiring a strong comeback in the subsequent rounds.

